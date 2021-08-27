Creative Planning Lowers Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Creative Planning decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 19.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 126,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30,253 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $27,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Caterpillar by 51.0% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 105.5% during the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total value of $1,887,178.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.80.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $213.20. The company had a trading volume of 63,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,419,292. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.91 and a twelve month high of $246.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $212.31.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 19th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.68%.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

