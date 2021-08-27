Creative Planning Sells 25,519 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Creative Planning lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,519 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $32,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RSP. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 109.6% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $1.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $156.40. 67,762 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,598,509. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $103.48 and a 1 year high of $156.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.02.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

