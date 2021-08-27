Creative Planning Cuts Stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Creative Planning lowered its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 452,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,103 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $29,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 40.2% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 17.2% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:ICF traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.43. 99,009 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $88.40 and a 52-week high of $104.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.70.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

