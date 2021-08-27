Sentry Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,149 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,978,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Monetta Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Monetta Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,505,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,343,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,018,000 after purchasing an additional 69,757 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 214,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,339,000 after purchasing an additional 18,346 shares during the period. 64.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RCL traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.73. 36,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,541,912. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.07. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1-year low of $51.33 and a 1-year high of $99.24.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($5.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.39) by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $50.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($6.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Group will post -16.24 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on RCL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.08.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 278,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total transaction of $26,355,763.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

