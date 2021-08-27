Zacks: Analysts Anticipate KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.02 Billion

Analysts expect KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) to post $2.02 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for KLA’s earnings. KLA posted sales of $1.54 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that KLA will report full year sales of $8.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.50 billion to $8.67 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $8.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.31 billion to $9.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for KLA.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 74.13%.

Several research analysts recently commented on KLAC shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $369.00 price target on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $364.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KLA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.81.

In other news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 1,103 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.89, for a total value of $382,619.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.15, for a total value of $44,084.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,757,217.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,188 shares of company stock worth $2,513,439 over the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the second quarter worth $273,227,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in KLA by 66.4% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,683,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $556,158,000 after acquiring an additional 671,773 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in KLA by 12.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,558,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,477,803,000 after acquiring an additional 516,588 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in KLA by 49.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,189,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $393,034,000 after acquiring an additional 391,200 shares during the period. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in KLA in the first quarter valued at $108,371,000. 77.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLAC stock traded up $8.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $342.50. 11,616 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,212,288. KLA has a 52 week low of $171.31 and a 52 week high of $359.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $321.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. Its products include manufactured chips, reticle, packaging, surface profilers, nanochemical testers, KT pro equipment, and compound semiconductors. The company was founded in April 1997 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

