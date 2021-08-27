iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Lessened by High Note Wealth LLC

High Note Wealth LLC lessened its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 876 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 3.8% of High Note Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Harbor Advisory Corp MA increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 15,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,641,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 69,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 301.6% during the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 7,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,936 shares during the period.

IVV opened at $448.25 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $320.92 and a one year high of $451.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $438.14.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

