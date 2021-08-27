Lee Financial Co Purchases New Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Shares of QUAL traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $139.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,314,522 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.07.

