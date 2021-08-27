Wrapmanager Inc. Boosts Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Wrapmanager Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 962 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 39.9% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,785,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,864,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,297 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 217.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 827,381 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $552,633,000 after buying an additional 566,506 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,971,355 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,973,095,000 after buying an additional 404,120 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 28.0% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,595,090 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,065,408,000 after buying an additional 348,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 8.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,402,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,992,305,000 after buying an additional 343,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $11.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $712.24. 409,787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,099,943. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $329.88 and a 52 week high of $900.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $675.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $705.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 370.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.97.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total transaction of $530,810.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,976 shares in the company, valued at $11,154,662.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 31,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $707.60, for a total transaction of $22,112,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,250 shares in the company, valued at $25,650,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,175 shares of company stock worth $38,151,862. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSLA. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $657.62 price target (down previously from $736.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $812.00 to $768.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $718.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $585.89.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

