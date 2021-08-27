UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.10.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.50 target price on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on UMH Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Aegis lifted their price objective on UMH Properties from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

In other UMH Properties news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $58,632.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $751,737.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders acquired a total of 138 shares of company stock valued at $3,006 over the last ninety days. 10.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UMH. FMR LLC increased its position in UMH Properties by 197.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,559,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,919 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in UMH Properties by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in UMH Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of UMH Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in UMH Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,069,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UMH traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.28. 3,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,494. The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.24 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.78. UMH Properties has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $24.87.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.04). UMH Properties had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 24.55%. On average, analysts forecast that UMH Properties will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is currently 108.57%.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

