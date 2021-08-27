Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.230-$0.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $705 million-$715 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $761.23 million.Rackspace Technology also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on RXT. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Rackspace Technology from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Rackspace Technology from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:RXT traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,638,482. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.01. Rackspace Technology has a twelve month low of $13.07 and a twelve month high of $26.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 9.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.74%. Equities analysts predict that Rackspace Technology will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Rackspace Technology news, Director Dhiren R. Fonseca sold 26,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $552,452.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,540.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy Campos sold 11,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $229,886.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,613 shares of company stock worth $835,364 over the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rackspace Technology stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) by 156.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,448 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Rackspace Technology were worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 81.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

