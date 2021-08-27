CIBC Reiterates $2,233.00 Rating for Shopify (TSE:SHOP)

Shopify (TSE:SHOP)‘s stock had its “$2,233.00” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at CIBC in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Shopify from C$2,250.00 to C$2,500.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$2,260.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, July 29th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Shopify from C$1,569.36 to C$2,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Shopify to C$2,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2,172.17.

TSE:SHOP traded up C$13.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$1,934.41. 33,327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,055. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$1,885.50. The company has a quick ratio of 15.59, a current ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$241.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.90. Shopify has a twelve month low of C$1,109.41 and a twelve month high of C$2,075.88.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

