Oxbow Advisors LLC Sells 1,510 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Oxbow Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,868,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,659,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,429 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,155,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,283,483,000 after acquiring an additional 44,806 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,815,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $898,571,000 after acquiring an additional 682,073 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,356,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $656,953,000 after buying an additional 25,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $629,391,000. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ opened at $373.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $361.97. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $260.11 and a 1-year high of $375.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.397 per share. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

