Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,355 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Rice Partnership LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 5.7% during the second quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,310,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth about $731,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

COST stock traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $447.37. 3,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,328,242. The firm has a market cap of $197.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.23, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $307.00 and a twelve month high of $460.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $421.56.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on COST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $420.00.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total transaction of $1,584,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,547,227.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,787 shares of company stock worth $7,549,944. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

