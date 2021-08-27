1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $487.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.95 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ:FLWS traded down $1.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.87. 7,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805,034. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.72. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 52-week low of $18.51 and a 52-week high of $39.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
In other 1-800-FLOWERS.COM news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $562,810.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 436,181 shares in the company, valued at $13,752,786.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Leonard J. Elmore sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.68, for a total value of $75,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,171 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,043.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,100 shares of company stock worth $3,508,629. Company insiders own 51.28% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have recently commented on FLWS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday.
1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile
1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc engages in the provision of gifts for all celebratory occasions. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral, Gourmet Food and Gift Baskets and BloomNet Wire. The firm offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.
