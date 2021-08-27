1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $487.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.95 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLWS traded down $1.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.87. 7,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805,034. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.72. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 52-week low of $18.51 and a 52-week high of $39.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

In other 1-800-FLOWERS.COM news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $562,810.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 436,181 shares in the company, valued at $13,752,786.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Leonard J. Elmore sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.68, for a total value of $75,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,171 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,043.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,100 shares of company stock worth $3,508,629. Company insiders own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 1,765.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 720,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 681,605 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.11% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM worth $22,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FLWS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc engages in the provision of gifts for all celebratory occasions. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral, Gourmet Food and Gift Baskets and BloomNet Wire. The firm offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

