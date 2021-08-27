Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.25.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HES shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Hess from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hess from $86.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Hess from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Hess in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $91.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st.

NYSE HES traded up $2.77 on Friday, reaching $70.17. The company had a trading volume of 20,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,092,228. The firm has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.81 and a beta of 2.22. Hess has a fifty-two week low of $34.82 and a fifty-two week high of $91.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Hess had a negative return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.05) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hess will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently -34.13%.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 8,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total value of $733,147.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 139,845 shares in the company, valued at $12,506,338.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $13,386,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,272,731. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HES. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Hess in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Hess during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Hess by 149.2% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 765 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hess by 38.0% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

About Hess

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

