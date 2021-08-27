Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 60,496 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 4.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,349,871 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,496 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $192,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Motco lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 62,991 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $9,003,000 after acquiring an additional 5,438 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.9% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,478 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 73.0% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $144.24. 96,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,050,470. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $108.30 and a 52-week high of $167.94. The firm has a market cap of $162.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $142.70.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. Research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 81.44%.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, August 2nd. KGI Securities initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.81.

In other news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $206,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

