ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 313,538 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 4,065,841 shares.The stock last traded at $17.44 and had previously closed at $17.49.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.89.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,268,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 188,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 7,959 shares during the last quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the 2nd quarter valued at $494,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 245.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,313 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

