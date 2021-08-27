Glassman Wealth Services Purchases 360 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 116.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 2.8% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 6.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 4.4% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 4.1% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 15,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. 59.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MGM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.15.

MGM traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.22. The company had a trading volume of 235,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,879,599. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a PE ratio of -16.46 and a beta of 2.42. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $19.55 and a 12-month high of $45.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.18.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.24. MGM Resorts International had a negative net margin of 18.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.52) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 682.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. This is a positive change from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is currently -0.25%.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total transaction of $104,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $880,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 224,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,888,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,250 shares of company stock worth $1,546,650 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

