Glassman Wealth Services Takes $39,000 Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,112,261 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,276,302,000 after purchasing an additional 400,247 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,526,262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $622,462,000 after purchasing an additional 149,829 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,892,759 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $537,092,000 after purchasing an additional 908,205 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,080,018 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $424,732,000 after purchasing an additional 150,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 428.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,994,765 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $412,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,351 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Aptiv stock traded up $3.00 on Friday, hitting $157.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,794. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $82.12 and a 1 year high of $170.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $158.21. The firm has a market cap of $42.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 2.11.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). Aptiv had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.10) EPS. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on APTV. TheStreet cut Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Aptiv from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Aptiv from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on Aptiv from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Aptiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.94.

In other news, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total value of $638,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,146 shares in the company, valued at $6,248,093.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.90, for a total value of $914,727.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 359,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,435,831.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,660 shares of company stock valued at $2,470,867. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

