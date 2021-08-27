Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) Trading 9.6% Higher

Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) traded up 9.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.31 and last traded at $10.27. 61,019 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,270,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.37.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PAYA. Truist began coverage on shares of Paya in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Paya in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Paya in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Paya in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.30.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 0.06.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. Analysts expect that Paya Holdings Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAYA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Paya in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Paya during the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Paya by 374.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 289,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after buying an additional 228,277 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Paya during the 1st quarter worth about $10,689,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in Paya by 728.0% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,028,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,273,000 after buying an additional 904,309 shares in the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

