Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) Trading 7.3% Higher

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) shares traded up 7.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.50 and last traded at $11.29. 49,340 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 9,246,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.52.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.72.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BTBT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Bit Digital by 212.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Bit Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $1,882,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Bit Digital by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bit Digital by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 6,774 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bit Digital during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Bit Digital, Inc operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was founded in November 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

