Ma Financial Group Ltd (ASX:MAF) Insider Andrew Pridham Sells 1,000,169 Shares

Ma Financial Group Ltd (ASX:MAF) insider Andrew Pridham sold 1,000,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of A$6.89 ($4.92), for a total value of A$6,891,164.41 ($4,922,260.29).

On Wednesday, July 28th, Andrew Pridham sold 180,155 shares of Ma Financial Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$5.49 ($3.92), for a total value of A$989,050.95 ($706,464.96).

The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.35.

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, August 22nd. Ma Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.77%.

