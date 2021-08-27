ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Trading Down 2.6%

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)’s share price was down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $34.19 and last traded at $34.36. Approximately 3,919 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 92,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.28.
SCSC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ScanSource from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Northcoast Research raised shares of ScanSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.
The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.79. The firm has a market cap of $874.76 million, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.57.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCSC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,888,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,425,000 after acquiring an additional 255,502 shares during the period. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 33.3% during the first quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 6,926 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in ScanSource by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ScanSource in the 1st quarter worth approximately $341,000. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC)
ScanSource, Inc engages in the development and provision of technology products and services. It operates through the Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security; and Worldwide Communications and Services segments. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security segment offers enterprise mobile computing, cyber security, automatic identification and data capture, point-of-sale, electronic physical security, and three-dimensional printing technologies.
