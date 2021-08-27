ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Trading Down 2.6%

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)’s share price was down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $34.19 and last traded at $34.36. Approximately 3,919 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 92,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.28.

SCSC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ScanSource from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Northcoast Research raised shares of ScanSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.79. The firm has a market cap of $874.76 million, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.57.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $852.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.75 million. ScanSource had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 7.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ScanSource, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCSC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,888,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,425,000 after acquiring an additional 255,502 shares during the period. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 33.3% during the first quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 6,926 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in ScanSource by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ScanSource in the 1st quarter worth approximately $341,000. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC)

ScanSource, Inc engages in the development and provision of technology products and services. It operates through the Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security; and Worldwide Communications and Services segments. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security segment offers enterprise mobile computing, cyber security, automatic identification and data capture, point-of-sale, electronic physical security, and three-dimensional printing technologies.

