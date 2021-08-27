Starpharma Holdings Limited (ASX:SPL) Insider Acquires A$29,000.00 in Stock

Starpharma Holdings Limited (ASX:SPL) insider Robert Thomas purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.16 ($0.83) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,000.00 ($20,714.29).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 10.20 and a current ratio of 10.30.
About Starpharma
