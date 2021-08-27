Short Interest in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) Drops By 75.0%

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the July 29th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NIM. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 10.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 15.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund during the first quarter worth about $132,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its position in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 6.5% during the first quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 46,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 2.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. 13.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NIM traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.83. 10,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,322. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.91. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a 1-year low of $10.19 and a 1-year high of $11.30.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.024 per share. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

