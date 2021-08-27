Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Grows Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 625 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,851,996 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,113,339,000 after purchasing an additional 607,992 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Boeing by 4.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,988,325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,028,467,000 after purchasing an additional 363,662 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in The Boeing by 1.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,062,538 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $525,370,000 after purchasing an additional 37,700 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,901,620 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $484,381,000 after buying an additional 338,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in The Boeing by 1.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,877,422 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $477,845,000 after purchasing an additional 21,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Boeing stock opened at $218.85 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $141.58 and a 1 year high of $278.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $229.92. The firm has a market cap of $128.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.10 and a beta of 1.62.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. On average, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. upped their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Boeing from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.59.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

