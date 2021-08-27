Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the data storage provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.85% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on WDC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Mizuho increased their price target on Western Digital from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Western Digital from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Summit Insights downgraded Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Western Digital from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Western Digital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.86.

Get Western Digital alerts:

NASDAQ:WDC traded up $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,572,226. The company has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.17. Western Digital has a 12 month low of $33.88 and a 12 month high of $78.19.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The data storage provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Western Digital will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total value of $229,569.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,265,036.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Western Digital by 99.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Western Digital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Western Digital by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Western Digital by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 466 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Western Digital by 360.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. 68.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices and Solutions and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products and wafers.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.