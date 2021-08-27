Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,856,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117,543 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $287,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Homrich & Berg increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,867,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,809,000 after buying an additional 170,311 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,837,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,307,000 after buying an additional 36,298 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,805,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,616,000 after buying an additional 14,465 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at about $227,354,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,413,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,961,000 after buying an additional 4,048 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $162.27. 72,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,359,043. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $124.14 and a 12-month high of $163.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $158.19.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

