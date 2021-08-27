Glassman Wealth Services Has $133,000 Stock Position in PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM)

Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in PAVmed were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAVM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in PAVmed by 284.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 74,502 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in PAVmed by 11.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 62,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PAVmed by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 52,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of PAVmed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PAVmed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. 21.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PAVM traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.21. 9,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,176,272. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.38. PAVmed Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $7.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $611.18 million, a P/E ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 0.31.

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Analysts expect that PAVmed Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PAVM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PAVmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of PAVmed in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of PAVmed in a report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. PAVmed has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

PAVmed Company Profile

PAVmed, Inc is a commercial-stage technology medical device company, which engages in the commercialization of medical technologies. It operates through the following divisions: GI Health, Minimally Invasive Interventions, Infusion Therapy, and Emerging Innovations. The GI health division comprises of EsoGuard esophageal DNA laboratory developed test, EsoCheck Esophageal Cell Collection Device, and EsoCure Esophageal Ablation Device with Caldus technology.

