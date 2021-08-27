Glassman Wealth Services Sells 106 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Glassman Wealth Services decreased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Camden National Bank increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. 29.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on BABA. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. CLSA lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.28.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded down $5.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $159.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 654,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,338,139. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $152.80 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $200.19. The firm has a market cap of $433.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $14.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

