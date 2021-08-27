PCHAIN Price Hits $0.0457 on Top Exchanges (PI)

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. PCHAIN has a total market cap of $37.27 million and approximately $3.44 million worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PCHAIN has traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PCHAIN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0457 or 0.00000077 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00053441 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003077 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00014111 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.63 or 0.00053155 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $373.13 or 0.00773767 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.39 or 0.00100337 BTC.

PCHAIN Coin Profile

PCHAIN (CRYPTO:PI) is a coin. It launched on March 29th, 2019. PCHAIN’s total supply is 1,611,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 816,469,012 coins. PCHAIN’s official website is pchain.org . PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . PCHAIN’s official message board is medium.com/@PCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is the world’s first native multi-chain system supporting EVMwith original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It will make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

PCHAIN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PCHAIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

