Creative Planning Reduces Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Creative Planning reduced its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,503 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $20,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ironwood Financial llc grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Resource Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 5,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.4% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 13,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 6.3% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded up $2.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $354.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 366,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,914,704. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $261.41 and a 12-month high of $356.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $348.36.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

