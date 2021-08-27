SafeCoin Price Tops $0.18 (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. One SafeCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000369 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeCoin has a market cap of $4.94 million and $100.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SafeCoin has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,196.12 or 0.99943906 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00041017 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00010408 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $240.02 or 0.00497721 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $178.72 or 0.00370615 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $417.58 or 0.00865924 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005247 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.94 or 0.00068303 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004672 BTC.

SafeCoin Coin Profile

SafeCoin (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

