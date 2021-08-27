WAX Price Up 105.4% Over Last Week (WAXP)

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 27th. WAX has a market capitalization of $642.69 million and approximately $465.04 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, WAX has traded 105.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One WAX coin can now be bought for $0.37 or 0.00000776 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WAX alerts:

0Chain (ZCN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001201 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.06 or 0.00072712 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About WAX

WAX (CRYPTO:WAXP) is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,776,083,546 coins and its circulating supply is 1,716,480,694 coins. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for WAX is wax.io/blog . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WAX is wax.io

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

WAX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.