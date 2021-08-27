Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Maxar Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the lowest is $0.10. Maxar Technologies reported earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 850%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Maxar Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to $0.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Maxar Technologies.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.95 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 0.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.94 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Maxar Technologies from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Maxar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. TD Securities reduced their price target on Maxar Technologies from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Maxar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Maxar Technologies from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Maxar Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.64.

Shares of MAXR stock traded up $1.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.46. 19,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,417,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -2,989.00 and a beta of 1.37. Maxar Technologies has a twelve month low of $21.05 and a twelve month high of $58.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2.07%.

In other Maxar Technologies news, EVP Walter S. Scott purchased 1,793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.89 per share, with a total value of $51,799.77. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Leon Anthony Frazier sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAXR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 6.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 1.0% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 40,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 23.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 8.2% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 1.1% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

