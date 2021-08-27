Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.78.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRVI. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the second quarter worth about $352,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 35.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,911,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,783,000 after purchasing an additional 504,083 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the second quarter worth about $843,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the second quarter worth about $1,279,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the second quarter worth about $374,000. Institutional investors own 37.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Maravai LifeSciences stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.00. 8,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,279,518. Maravai LifeSciences has a 52-week low of $23.62 and a 52-week high of $63.55. The company has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.62.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $217.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.49 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 364.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

