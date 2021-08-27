Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Has $308,000 Stock Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 4,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 30,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,315,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 22,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,184,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 64,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,492,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $2,245,558.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,187,962.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total transaction of $27,287.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,856.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,346 shares of company stock worth $2,330,105. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMT has been the topic of several research reports. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.00.

Shares of AMT stock traded up $1.27 on Friday, reaching $284.45. The stock had a trading volume of 13,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,882,842. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $279.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.24. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $197.50 and a 12 month high of $291.82.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%. Research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

