Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Acquired by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,812 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Danaher by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Danaher by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,385 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 6,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 2,154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their price target on Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Danaher from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.93.

In related news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,629,977. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total transaction of $3,492,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 52,477 shares of company stock worth $15,439,958 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHR traded up $2.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $320.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,459,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $291.48. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $192.51 and a 52 week high of $323.42. The company has a market cap of $229.01 billion, a PE ratio of 42.39, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.