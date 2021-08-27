Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) Shares Gap Up to $25.87

Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $25.87, but opened at $26.80. Nam Tai Property shares last traded at $26.80, with a volume of 400 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Nam Tai Property from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.47. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Nam Tai Property by 60.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Nam Tai Property during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Nam Tai Property by 32.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,683 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Nam Tai Property during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Nam Tai Property during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.64% of the company’s stock.

Nam Tai Property Company Profile (NYSE:NTP)

Nam Tai Property, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of real estate development and operation. It focuses on the research and development of Nam Tai Inno Park Project in Guangming, Shenzhen, and Nam Tai Inno City Project in Gushu, Shenzhen. The company was founded by Ming Kown Koo in 1975 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

