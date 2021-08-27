RPC (NYSE:RES) Shares Gap Up to $3.69

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.69, but opened at $3.87. RPC shares last traded at $3.94, with a volume of 6,457 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $849.96 million, a P/E ratio of -21.89 and a beta of 2.14.

In related news, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $205,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,199,461 shares in the company, valued at $31,456,739.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total value of $565,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,199,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,376,954.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 884,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,988,700 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in RPC in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of RPC by 8.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,535,101 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,090,000 after buying an additional 285,044 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of RPC by 13.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 946,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,112,000 after purchasing an additional 113,648 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RPC during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in RPC by 280.0% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 151,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 111,669 shares during the last quarter. 24.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPC Company Profile (NYSE:RES)

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

