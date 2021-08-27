Short Interest in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) Expands By 657.1%

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 42,400 shares, a growth of 657.1% from the July 29th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,452 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,855 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $339,000. 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 67,431 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $2,008,000.

Shares of ETO stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $32.12. 82,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,584. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $19.65 and a one year high of $32.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.09.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.179 per share. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

