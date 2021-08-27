The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) Short Interest Down 71.9% in August

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 71.9% from the July 29th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of The India Fund by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 151,476 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of The India Fund by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,657 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The India Fund by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,922 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of The India Fund by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,887 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of The India Fund by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,350 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. 23.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE IFN traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.74. 1,845 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,826. The India Fund has a 52-week low of $15.71 and a 52-week high of $22.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.20%.

The India Fund Company Profile

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

