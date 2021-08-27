Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 182,223 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 7,413,692 shares.The stock last traded at $157.45 and had previously closed at $157.48.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $151.66.

Get Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group lifted its holdings in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 119.2% in the 1st quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter.

Sector SPDR Trust SBI Interest, formerly Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Technology Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies primarily involved in industries, such as information technology (IT) consulting, semiconductor equipment and products, computers and peripherals, diversified telecommunication services and wireless telecommunication services.It utilizes a passive or indexing investment approach to invest in a portfolio of stocks that seek to replicate the Index.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.