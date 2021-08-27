Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $275,000 Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 78.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,001 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WY. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 35,371,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,259,204,000 after buying an additional 4,221,921 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,013,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,900,000 after buying an additional 4,127,300 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at $94,340,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,594,000 after buying an additional 1,598,165 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3,550.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,212,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,376 shares during the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on WY. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of NYSE:WY traded up $0.61 on Friday, hitting $35.81. 36,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,725,916. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.42. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $26.51 and a one year high of $41.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.84.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 23.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

