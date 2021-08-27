Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) PT Lowered to $11.00

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Loop Capital from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on MCG. Bank of America started coverage on Membership Collective Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Membership Collective Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Membership Collective Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Membership Collective Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Membership Collective Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

Get Membership Collective Group alerts:

NYSE:MCG traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,776. Membership Collective Group has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $14.26.

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). Analysts predict that Membership Collective Group will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Membership Collective Group Company Profile

The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Membership Collective Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Membership Collective Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.