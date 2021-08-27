Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,456,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,428 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $243,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 11.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,942,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,206,961,000 after acquiring an additional 7,039,559 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,319,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,241,459,000 after purchasing an additional 233,025 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,559,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,459,000 after acquiring an additional 325,321 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 18,402,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,753,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,259,000 after acquiring an additional 253,674 shares in the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PM. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $98.59 price target on Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.47.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $2,176,410.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PM traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.80. 26,372 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,415,536. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.93 and a 1-year high of $103.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.84.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.84%.

Philip Morris International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

