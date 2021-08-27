Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 41,141 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 945,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,141 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $223,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 118.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Shares of VOT traded up $0.67 on Friday, hitting $245.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,572. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $238.71. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $171.02 and a fifty-two week high of $247.20.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

