Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 8.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,195,998 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,376 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $263,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,048 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 31,568 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,958,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $492,000. 72.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.68.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $221.81. 21,808 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,768,271. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $220.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.13. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $171.50 and a 52-week high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.