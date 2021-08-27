Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Receives $34.28 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.28.

Several analysts have recently commented on AZUL shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded Azul from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Azul from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

Get Azul alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Azul by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,996,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,419 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Azul by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,270,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968,910 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in Azul by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,040,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,205,000 after acquiring an additional 768,797 shares in the last quarter. Permian Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Azul during the 1st quarter valued at $18,544,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Azul by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 890,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,975,000 after purchasing an additional 143,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZUL stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.45. 7,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,158,755. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 1.55. Azul has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $29.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.67.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $321.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.06 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Azul will post -4.6 EPS for the current year.

Azul Company Profile

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.