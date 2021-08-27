Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Analysts predict that Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) will announce ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Mustang Bio’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the highest is ($0.15). Mustang Bio posted earnings per share of ($0.23) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Mustang Bio will report full year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.66). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.64). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Mustang Bio.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04.

MBIO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mustang Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

NASDAQ:MBIO traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.01. The company had a trading volume of 10,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,156,739. The firm has a market cap of $262.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.00. Mustang Bio has a 12-month low of $2.42 and a 12-month high of $5.22.

In other Mustang Bio news, CEO Manuel Md Litchman purchased 86,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.91 per share, with a total value of $250,859.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBIO. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mustang Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mustang Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mustang Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mustang Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mustang Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 25.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mustang Bio Company Profile

Mustang Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of a broad range of proprietary chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell (CAR T) immunotherapies and gene therapies. It develops CAR T and CRISPR/Cas9-enhanced CAR T therapies across multiple cancers, as well as lentiviral gene therapy for XSCID.

